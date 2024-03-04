Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Emergency crews respond to train derailment in St. Albert

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted March 4, 2024 12:20 pm
1 min read
Police in St. Albert, Alta., said emergency crews were called to an incident involving a train at a rail track at Veness Road and Poundmaker Road at about 7 a.m. View image in full screen
Police in St. Albert, Alta., said emergency crews were called to an incident involving a train at a rail track at Veness Road and Poundmaker Road at about 7 a.m. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Emergency crews were called to a train derailment in St. Albert, Alta., on Monday morning, but RCMP say no injuries were reported.

Police said emergency crews were called to an incident involving a train at a rail track at Veness Road and Poundmaker Road at about 7 a.m.

Police in St. Albert, Alta., said emergency crews were called to an incident involving a train at a rail track at Veness Road and Poundmaker Road at about 7 a.m. View image in full screen
Police in St. Albert, Alta., said emergency crews were called to an incident involving a train at a rail track at Veness Road and Poundmaker Road at about 7 a.m. Global News

“There are no reported road closures or traffic issues regarding the train derailment at this time,” the RCMP said in a news release issued just after 9 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said drivers are asked to avoid the area while emergency crews remain at the scene.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The RCMP did not say how many train cars derailed or what, if anything, they were loaded with.

Trending Now

Mounties said CN police were also at the scene.

Global News has reached out to CN and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada for more information.

Click to play video: 'Two CPKC train derailments in B.C. in two days'
Two CPKC train derailments in B.C. in two days
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices