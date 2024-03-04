Emergency crews respond to train derailment in St. Albert

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency crews were called to a train derailment in St. Albert, Alta., on Monday morning, but RCMP say no injuries were reported.

Police said emergency crews were called to an incident involving a train at a rail track at Veness Road and Poundmaker Road at about 7 a.m.

View image in full screen Police in St. Albert, Alta., said emergency crews were called to an incident involving a train at a rail track at Veness Road and Poundmaker Road at about 7 a.m. Global News

“There are no reported road closures or traffic issues regarding the train derailment at this time,” the RCMP said in a news release issued just after 9 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said drivers are asked to avoid the area while emergency crews remain at the scene.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The RCMP did not say how many train cars derailed or what, if anything, they were loaded with.

Mounties said CN police were also at the scene.

Global News has reached out to CN and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada for more information.