Crime

3 arrested at gunpoint after shooting spree with pellet gun in Peterborough, Ont.

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 4, 2024 11:17 am
1 min read
Peterborough police arrested three people by gunpoint after reports people were being shot at with a pellet gun on March 3, 2024. View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested three people by gunpoint after reports people were being shot at with a pellet gun on March 3, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke
Police in Peterborough, Ont., made a gunpoint arrest of a man and two boys following reports of people being shot with a pellet gun in the downtown on Sunday night.

The Peterborough Police Service says around 10 p.m., officers responded to a report of occupants in a vehicle shooting a pellet gun at people in the area of Brock and George streets.

Police say as officers were investigating, the suspect vehicle returned to the area and officers heard more shots.

Officers followed the vehicle east across the Hunter Street bridge and conducted a vehicle stop in the James and Mark Street areas. Officers conducted a gunpoint arrest and took three people into custody.

During a search after the arrest, police say investigators located and seized a loaded replica handgun, ammunition and a small quantity of drugs.

An 18-year-old man was charged with discharging a firearm with intent, possession of a schedule I substance (cocaine), possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from a peace officer.

Two boys, ages 14 and 16, were each charged with discharging an air gun with intent, possession of a schedule I substance (cocaine), possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order and failure to comply with a sentence under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Both boys were also under a probation order to not communicate with several people, including one of the other occupants in the vehicle.

All three accused were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

