Carson Rehkopf nets 50th as Kitchener Rangers top Kingston Frontenacs in overtime

Send this page to someone via email

For the second time in three days, Carson Rehkopf played hero for the Kitchener Rangers, as he netted the winner in a thrilling 3-2 victory over the Kingston Frontenacs at the Aud on Sunday.

Rehkopf, who recorded his 50th goal of the season on Sunday, also scored the winner in overtime on Friday when the Rangers toppled the London Knights 4-3 in overtime.

Sunday’s game was a big won for the home side as 16 members of the Kitchener Rangers’ Memorial Cup-winning team from 1982 were on hand to watch the victory.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Ethan Miedema opened the scoring for Kingston just three minutes into the game, as he got a shot behind Rangers netminder Jackson Parsons to open the scoring.

The lead stood for about nine minutes before Hunter Brzustewicz evened the score for Kitchener as the Rangers defenceman scored his 12th of the season.

Story continues below advertisement

The two sides would remain deadlocked until about six minutes into the second period as Filip Mesar would out Kitchener in front with a power play marker.

But the Rangers were unable to keep the lead for very long as Jacob Battaglia evened the score at the 13-minute mark.

That was the way the score would remain until overtime when Rehkopf would once again put on his hero’s cape.

The Rangers star not only scored his 50th of the season, but also his 10th game-winning goal when he scored with 53 seconds remaining in overtime.

Parsons made 18 saves to pick up the win while Frontenacs netminder JJ Salanko turned aside 27 saves in a losing cause.

The Rangers are back in action on Wednesday night when they make the trip to Owen Sound to face the Attack.