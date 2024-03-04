Winnipeg man in custody in connection with months-long rash of break-ins

A Winnipeg man is facing 42 charges after being arrested Saturday in a police probe into a rash of thefts and break-ins that began last November.
Police said warrants for the 38-year-old were issued in late February, and he was finally taken into custody after being located on Main Street over the weekend.
The man faces a raft of charges, including breaking, entering and theft, as well as possessing break-in instruments and failing to comply with conditions of a release order.
Police said the man is accused of being involved in a total of 10 incidents, beginning with an office break-in on Gamble Place Nov. 5, 2023, and ending with another attempted break-in on the same street Jan. 30.
Other incidents took place at a Lorimer Boulevard pharmacy, a grocery store on Alpine Avenue, a business on Marion Street, a Waterfront Drive hotel, a business office and a law office on Lombard Avenue, and businesses on Waverley Street, Century Street, and Wilson Place.
He’s alleged to have taken a wide range of items, from medication to cash to personal property including laptops and power tools.
The man remains in custody.
Comments