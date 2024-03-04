Menu

Politics

Federal byelection in Ontario riding previously held by Erin O’Toole

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 4, 2024 6:26 am
1 min read
A federal byelection is being held today in the Ontario riding of Durham to fill the seat left vacant by former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole. An Elections Canada logo is shown on Tuesday, Aug 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. View image in full screen
A federal byelection is being held today in the Ontario riding of Durham to fill the seat left vacant by former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole. An Elections Canada logo is shown on Tuesday, Aug 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. skp/TXB
A federal byelection is being held today in the Ontario riding of Durham to fill the seat left vacant by former Conservative leader Erin O’Toole.

O’Toole served as official Opposition leader from August 2020 until February 2022 and left his seat last spring. He was first elected as a member of Parliament in 2012.

Jamil Jivani, a lawyer and commentator, is running for the Conservatives to replace O’Toole.

The Liberals have nominated Robert Rock, a councillor in Scugog, Ont..

Rock initially sought the Conservative nomination but says he decided to run for the Liberals because the Conservative party no longer spoke to his values.

The NDP have nominated Chris Borgia, president of the Durham Region Labour Council.

The Durham riding, which includes part of the city of Oshawa, Ont., has been held by the Conservatives since 2004.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

