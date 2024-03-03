Menu

Weather

Regina residents embrace March storm, stay active despite snowfall

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted March 3, 2024 7:13 pm
1 min read
Father and son playing ice hockey in Regina, Saskatchewan. View image in full screen
Father and son playing ice hockey in Regina, Saskatchewan. Moosa Imran / Global News
Residents in Regina are embracing the latest dump of snow as they try to stay active despite it.

On Sunday, a winter storm warning was in effect for Regina as snow caked the city’s streets.

It came with strong wind gusts in some areas and up to 30 cm of estimated snowfall but residents did not seem to be too bothered by the weather.

“I actually like it, it’s a workout, it’s just uh- I was born in Canada, so I’m used to this… it’s not that bad…” said Johanna Nikkel, Resident of the area.

Many residents who were out shovelling said they were just doing what they had to do and other residents were playing snow soccer, and hockey.

Hometown Hebert loves curling in Regina

“I wanna get into U15A hockey next year, because I’m 13 right now, so that’s kinda the only reason I’m out here..” said Resident Andrew Ostrichenko.

Global News Meteorologist Peter Quinlan says that there is relief on the way from the snow and the wind.

“Generally when we get these low-pressure systems pushing through, they bring about wind and snow and so when the system pulls out, the snow tends to ease and the winds tend to ease and we’re going to see both of those things on Monday,” he said.

Temperatures are expected to dip into the minus 20s or possibly 30s by Monday so residents won’t be getting a reprieve from the cold and Quinlan is reminding them to drive and dress according to conditions.

Additionally, the city has implemented snow routes and parking is prohibited to facilitate road clearing and enhance traffic flow. This will be effective at 6 a.m. Monday and will be in place until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

— With files from Moosa Imran

