Man arrested after allegedly bringing nail gun to demonstration in Thornhill, Ont.

York Regional Police arrested a man who allegedly brought a nail gun to a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Thornhill, Ont., Sunday.

Officers attended the rally on Clarke Avenue West, where over 100 people were expected to be in attendance.

A post from police on social media initially said the action was peaceful and they directed motorists away from the area due to anticipated traffic interruptions.

Police later said they were investigating a man who was at the rally, but there was no risk to public safety.

Officials confirmed to Global News Sunday afternoon the man being investigated had allegedly brought a nail gun to the event.

No information on potential charges is available at this time. No injuries were reported.