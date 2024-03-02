Menu

Snowfall alert issued for Boundary, West Kootenay regions

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 2, 2024 4:24 pm
1 min read
A map showing a snowfall alert in B.C. View image in full screen
A map showing the snowfall alert in B.C.’s Interior for March 2, 2024. Environment Canada
A snowfall alert has been issued for parts of B.C.’s Southern Interior.

The warning is for the Boundary and West Kootenay regions, and includes Highway 3, from Grand Forks to Creston.

“An area of low pressure over the Southern Interior is bringing in bands of heavy snow to the region,” Environment Canada said in its warning.

“Localized total snowfall amounts of near 15 cm can be expected before the snow tapers off to a few flurries overnight tonight.”

For the latest highway conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

