Snowfall alert issued for Boundary, West Kootenay regions

A snowfall alert has been issued for parts of B.C.’s Southern Interior.

The warning is for the Boundary and West Kootenay regions, and includes Highway 3, from Grand Forks to Creston.

“An area of low pressure over the Southern Interior is bringing in bands of heavy snow to the region,” Environment Canada said in its warning.

“Localized total snowfall amounts of near 15 cm can be expected before the snow tapers off to a few flurries overnight tonight.”

For the latest highway conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.