SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Jays pitcher Manoah bumped from spring start

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 2, 2024 2:56 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

DUNEDIN, Fla. – The Toronto Blue Jays say right-hander Alek Manoah has been bumped from his next scheduled pre-season start due to right shoulder soreness.

Sebastian Espino will start Sunday’s game against the Boston Red Sox instead of Manoah, who allowed four earned runs over 1 2/3 innings in his first start of the spring last Tuesday.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'How Shohei Ohtani’s conflicting buzz catches baseball world by storm before Dodgers deal announced'
How Shohei Ohtani’s conflicting buzz catches baseball world by storm before Dodgers deal announced
Story continues below advertisement

A team spokesman says an MRI exam did not reveal any structural concerns.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Manoah was an American League Cy Young Award finalist in 2022 but struggled to a 3-9 mark and 5.87 earned-run average last season.

If healthy, the six-foot-six 285-pound right-hander will be in the mix for the fifth spot in Toronto’s starting rotation this season.

Trending Now

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices