Vancouver Canucks sign Elias Pettersson to 8-year contract extension

The Vancouver Canucks and their star centre, Elias Pettersson, have agreed to an eight-year contract extension, the team announced on Saturday.

Terms of the deal, which kicks in next season, were not disclosed. Media reports indicate the extension is worth an average annual value of US$11.6 million.

Pettersson’s current contract has a cap hit of $7.35 million and expires after this season.

The 25-year-old from Sundsvall, Sweden, has 29 goals, 46 assists and 75 points in 62 games this season, good for second in team scoring behind J.T. Miller (30 goals, 82 points).

The Canucks announced Pettersson would attend a news conference later Saturday in Vancouver.

“This is a very important signing for the Vancouver Canucks,” Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said in a statement. “Elias is one of the top players in the National Hockey League and is a key member of our leadership group.

“We know his best days are ahead of him and with his high-end skill and desire to be the best, we look forward to seeing Elias succeed and grow.”

Selected fifth overall by the Canucks in the 2017 NHL draft, Pettersson has tallied 165 goals and 233 assists in 387 regular-season games. In 17 playoff games, he has 7 goals and 11 assists for 18 points.

Pettersson won the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year in 2018-19 after leading all first-year players in scoring with 66 points (28 goals, 38 assists).

After injuring his wrist during the 2021-22 season, Pettersson came on strong in 2022-23 with his first 100-point season, producing 39 goals and 63 assists in 80 games.

The Canucks entered play Saturday in fourth place in the NHL’s overall standings with a 38-17-7 record this season.

“This is a very exciting day for me and my family,” Pettersson said in a statement. “I am very happy to be continuing my career as a member of the Vancouver Canucks. I love this city and playing in front of the fans.

“We have an exciting group and believe we can do good things in the future.”