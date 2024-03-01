Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Manitoba reports low to moderate risk of flooding this spring

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted March 1, 2024 3:58 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Preparing for an emergency'
Preparing for an emergency
Preparing for an emergency – May 8, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Manitoba government’s February flood outlook for the spring and summer isn’t expecting anything too crazy.

The official spring flooding risk is “low to moderate” for the Red, and “low” for the Assiniboine, Souris, Qu’Apelle and Winnipeg rivers.

Lakes are also well within their capacity ranges, the province said.

The Hydrologic Forecast Centre says soil moisture was normal, or below normal, as the ground froze at the start of winter. It said that was followed up with well-below-normal winter precipitation.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

As a result, water levels are expected to stay below dikes and other flood protection infrastructure.

“However, the risk of flooding may change depending on weather conditions including amount of precipitation between now and the spring melt,” the province said, adding that the Hydrologic Forecast Centre is keeping its eye on a “potential precipitation system that could impact Manitoba basins in the first week of March.”

Story continues below advertisement

The next flood outlook will be released in late March with more accurate details, the government said.

Trending Now

The 2024 spring flood outlook report is available on the province’s website.

Click to play video: 'Ice cutting to begin on Red River, Man. soon to prevent spring flooding'
Ice cutting to begin on Red River, Man. soon to prevent spring flooding
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices