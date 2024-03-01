Saskatoon AAA Stars captain Bairos playoff ready after overcoming early season injury

In her three seasons suiting up for the Saskatoon U18 AAA Stars, forward Avery Bairos has become one of the top snipers in all of Saskatchewan.

Netting 66 goals in 84 career games which marks the fourth-most in franchise history, Bairos was given the ‘C’ on her jersey ahead of her final season at the U18 AAA level.

It’s a moment which the 17-year-old still reflects on months later.

“It’s a true honour and I’m very thankful for that opportunity,” said Bairos. “Just to be able to lead the team and have that represented is really awesome, it’s just been great.”

Along with her ability to create offence, Stars head coach Robin Ulrich said it’s her dedication away from the ice which has made the Saskatoon product one of the most well-respected players on their roster.

Story continues below advertisement

“She’s somebody that leads extremely well through her work ethic,” said Ulrich. “The way that she approaches the game, the way she comes to the rink every day, the attitude and the effort that she puts in towards everything she does.

“She was somebody that a number of our players identified as somebody that was someone that upheld those values that we have and I think she’s been a really excellent choice for us.”

2:10 Saskatoon’s Emily Clark & Sophie Shirley reflect on Rivalry Series homecoming

Bairos’ final season in green and white was very nearly derailed in October, however, as she suffered a broken bone in her left hand, taking her out of the lineup prior to Saskatoon’s first game of the season.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

What followed was an extensive rehabilitation process and recovery, given a four-to-six week timeline for her return to game action.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was kind of tough at the start because I really haven’t been injured like that in a while,” said Bairos. “I kept on working out and skating when I could. When I came back I was just so happy to be back on the ice.”

As part of her rehab process, Bairos took a page out of Connor Bedard’s book and began taking shots on her back deck while just using her lower hand.

She avoided any contact with her left hand, which was still recovering, while building up strength and working on her skating at the same time.

“She put in an unbelievable amount of work,” said Ulrich. “As soon as she got the go-ahead to skate, it was wrap that hand up in a bit of a club-like cast and she skated herself to death really. I think in a lot of ways, [she] came back better and stronger from it.”

Selected to Team Saskatchewan’s roster for November’s National Women’s U18 Championship, it was looking unlikely that Bairos would have enough time to get up to game speed with roughly a month before the tournament.

Despite the tight timeline, Bairos recovered in under four weeks and was able to skate for Saskatchewan in Dawson Creek, B.C., where she registered a goal and three points in five games.

Story continues below advertisement

“I was kind of nervous because I was pretty close but I ended up healing just in time for that,” said Bairos. “When we were at nationals I had to wear a little bit of a brace to help it because it was still a little sore, but I still battled through that.”

Seeing her captain progress to the point where she was not only able to play with the Stars but face off against the best U18 players in the country, Ulrich is still impressed by the determination and commitment showcased by Bairos this year.

“The mental fortitude it takes to be able to push through that and not play the woe is me [card],” said Ulrich. “Just going, ‘I’m going to do whatever I can and then it’s going to be what it’s going to be.’ Fortunately it was a positive outcome, I know it would have been really tough if the news was the other way.”

Since returning to the lineup in November, Bairos has done nothing but light the lamp as she leads all Stars players with 22 goals on the season despite playing in six fewer games.

Her 1.5 points per game average, meanwhile, ranks second-best on the team.

Committed to NCAA Division I hockey next season at Quinnipiac University, Bairos is approaching the end of her AAA career with the Stars.

Story continues below advertisement

With playoffs still ahead, however, she is aiming to write a memorable final chapter with her hometown club and give Saskatoon its first provincial U18 AAA title since 2019.

“Just getting closer to playoffs we’re all really excited and pumped for that opportunity,” said Bairos.

Finishing the regular season with a 22-2-4-2 record, the Stars finished just behind the Regina AAA Rebels for top spot in the league standings and are awaiting who they’ll face in their first series of Saskatchewan female U18 AAA playoffs.