Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

High school in Paris, Ont. placed in hold and secure after weapons call

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 1, 2024 2:39 pm
1 min read
An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle sits idle in downtown Toronto, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle sits idle in downtown Toronto, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. TPH
Paris District High School was placed under a hold and secure order on Friday afternoon, according to provincial police in Brant County.

Police say the school was placed under the order at around 12:24 p.m. after a weapons call at the school was made.

On Twitter, the Grand Erie District School Board said the school was under a lockdown but a police spokesperson said they may have just been using different terminology.

“Members of the Brant County OPP detachment, including members of the Emergency Response Team and the Canine Unit are currently on scene to conduct an investigation,” a release from police said.

At around 2:30 p.m., the board issued a second tweet which said that the lockdown had been lifted.

There have been no injuries reported to police as a result of the incident.

They say a 15-year-old was taken into custody and has been charged with assault with a weapon.

“There is believed to be no threat to public safety at this time,” the release said. “Police are advising members of the public to expect an increased police presence in the area during the course of the investigation.”

