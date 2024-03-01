Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Ottawa putting over $1.6 million into Manitoba’s ‘green economy’

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted March 1, 2024 2:49 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Province, feds pledge $475 million toward Manitoba green energy goals'
Province, feds pledge $475 million toward Manitoba green energy goals
Federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland met with Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew Thursday to discuss investments for Manitoba's clean energy goals, including eight new electric turbines in eastern Manitoba – Nov 9, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The government of Canada is putting over $1.6 million into a Manitoba program intended to boost the province’s green economy.

Minister for PrairiesCan Dan Vandal says the cash will be given to the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce to accelerate Manitoba’s green advantage through the Small- and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) Green Assessment Program.

“The Manitoba Chambers of Commerce is perfectly positioned to work with business and community leaders to advance the green economy, and I look forward to greater collaboration between SMEs, businesses, and governments as we work together on a roadmap to ensure no one is left behind as we build the green Prairie economy,” Vandal said.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The funds are “expected to grow the Green Prairie Economy momentum by helping 60 SMEs identify opportunities to increase their capacity to export sustainable green products and services,” a media release from the federal government said.

Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa said Manitoba has many green economic opportunities because it is “rich in critical minerals and clean energy sources,” with a “unique world-class transportation infrastructure.”

Click to play video: 'Newly announced Manitoba solar glass project raising red flags for advocates'
Newly announced Manitoba solar glass project raising red flags for advocates
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices