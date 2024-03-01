Ottawa putting over $1.6 million into Manitoba’s ‘green economy’

Send this page to someone via email

The government of Canada is putting over $1.6 million into a Manitoba program intended to boost the province’s green economy.

Minister for PrairiesCan Dan Vandal says the cash will be given to the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce to accelerate Manitoba’s green advantage through the Small- and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) Green Assessment Program.

“The Manitoba Chambers of Commerce is perfectly positioned to work with business and community leaders to advance the green economy, and I look forward to greater collaboration between SMEs , businesses, and governments as we work together on a roadmap to ensure no one is left behind as we build the green Prairie economy,” Vandal said.

The funds are “expected to grow the Green Prairie Economy momentum by helping 60 SMEs identify opportunities to increase their capacity to export sustainable green products and services,” a media release from the federal government said.

Ottawa said Manitoba has many green economic opportunities because it is “rich in critical minerals and clean energy sources,” with a “unique world-class transportation infrastructure.”