National

Economy

S&P/TSX composite up more than 200 points as price of oil rises

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 1, 2024 12:13 pm
1 min read
A street sign along Bay Street in Toronto's financial district is shown on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette.
A street sign along Bay Street in Toronto's financial district is shown on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. NSD
Canada’s main stock index was up more than 200 points in late-morning trading, helped by strength in the energy stocks as the price of oil moved higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 216.53 points at 21,580.14.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 23.14 points at 39,019.53. The S&P 500 index was up 21.99 points at 5,118.26, while the Nasdaq composite was up 111.40 points at 16,203.32.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.82 cents US compared with 73.69 cents US on Thursday.

Trending Now

The April crude contract was up US$2.12 at US$80.38 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down three cents at US$1.83 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$24.30 at US$2,079.00 an ounce and the May copper contract was up a penny at US$3.86 a pound.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

