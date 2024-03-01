Saskatchewan teachers to strike at legislature Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Some Saskatchewan teachers are taking part in a rotating strike on Monday with a strike line taking place at the Saskatchewan Legislature.

This job action coincides with the first day of the spring legislative session and will affect several school divisions in Regina and Moose Jaw.

Association Locale des Enseignantes et des Enseignants Fransaskois – École Mgr de Laval, Pavillon Secondaire des Quatre Vents (Regina), École du Parc (Regina), École Mgr de Laval, Pavillon Primaire (Regina), École Ducharme (Moose Jaw) and École Mathieu de Gravelbourg (Gravelbourg), École Beau Soleil (Gravelbourg), École de Bellegarde (Bellegarde)

Holy Family Teachers’ Association – All schools in Holy Family Catholic School Division

Prairie South Teachers’ Association – All schools in Prairie South School Division

Regina Public Teachers’ Association – All schools in Regina Public Schools

Regina Catholic Teachers’ Association – All schools in Regina Catholic Schools

Saskatchewan Distance Learning Corporation – South Central Campus (Moose Jaw) and South East Campus (Estevan)

South East Cornerstone Teachers’ Association – All schools in South East Cornerstone School Division

Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation president Samantha Becotte said residents have sent more than 110,000 emails to government and school board trustees since the beginning of January.

“In the face of this overwhelming support for the actions that teachers are taking for their students and publicly funded schools, it is deeply troubling that government remains so intransigent in their position,” Becotte said.

Saskatchewan teachers want topics like classroom size and complexity to be part of contract negotiations, but the provincial government refuses, saying that is the responsibility of school divisions.

