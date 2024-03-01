Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Saskatchewan teachers to strike at legislature Monday

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted March 1, 2024 11:44 am
1 min read
Teachers in Saskatchewan are set to strike on Monday in front of the legislature. View image in full screen
Teachers in Saskatchewan are set to strike on Monday in front of the legislature. Andrew Benson / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Some Saskatchewan teachers are taking part in a rotating strike on Monday with a strike line taking place at the Saskatchewan Legislature.

This job action coincides with the first day of the spring legislative session and will affect several school divisions in Regina and Moose Jaw.

Click to play video: 'Is it difficult to manage the Saskatchewan teachers strike as a parent?'
Is it difficult to manage the Saskatchewan teachers strike as a parent?
  • Association Locale des Enseignantes et des Enseignants Fransaskois – École Mgr de Laval, Pavillon Secondaire des Quatre Vents (Regina), École du Parc (Regina), École Mgr de Laval, Pavillon Primaire (Regina), École Ducharme (Moose Jaw) and École Mathieu de Gravelbourg (Gravelbourg), École Beau Soleil (Gravelbourg), École de Bellegarde (Bellegarde)
  • Holy Family Teachers’ Association – All schools in Holy Family Catholic School Division
  • Prairie South Teachers’ Association – All schools in Prairie South School Division
  • Regina Public Teachers’ Association – All schools in Regina Public Schools
  • Regina Catholic Teachers’ Association – All schools in Regina Catholic Schools
  • Saskatchewan Distance Learning Corporation – South Central Campus (Moose Jaw) and South East Campus (Estevan)
  • South East Cornerstone Teachers’ Association – All schools in South East Cornerstone School Division
Trending Now
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation president Samantha Becotte said residents have sent more than 110,000 emails to government and school board trustees since the beginning of January.

Story continues below advertisement

“In the face of this overwhelming support for the actions that teachers are taking for their students and publicly funded schools, it is deeply troubling that government remains so intransigent in their position,” Becotte said.

Saskatchewan teachers want topics like classroom size and complexity to be part of contract negotiations, but the provincial government refuses, saying that is the responsibility of school divisions.

More to come

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices