Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Health officials warn of rise in invasive meningococcal disease cases in Kingston area

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 29, 2024 5:02 pm
1 min read
KFL&A Public Health sign is seen in this file photo. The health authority is warning about cases of invasive meningococcal disease in the community. View image in full screen
KFL&A Public Health sign is seen in this file photo. The health authority is warning about cases of invasive meningococcal disease in the community. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Health officials are warning about a rise in cases of invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) in the Kingston, Ont., area.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington (KFL&A) Public Health says the region has had three confirmed cases of the serious bacterial infection in recent months, with no identifiable link between them. The numbers are above the region’s historical average.

While rare, IMD is a potentially life-threatening bacterial infection that can infect the brain and spinal cord, as well as the blood stream, officials from KFL&A said in a media release Thursday.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

The health authority warns all meningococcal infections are medical emergencies.

“Invasive meningococcal disease is a serious infection that can progress rapidly and have severe consequences if not treated promptly,” said Dr. Piotr Oglaza, medical officer of health at KFL&A Public Health.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s important to recognize the signs and symptoms of meningococcal disease and seek medical care immediately if illness is suspected.”

Symptoms of IMD may initially resemble the flu, then rapidly worsen, health officials said.

Trending Now

IMD symptoms can include:

  • sudden fever
  • intense headache
  • stiff neck
  • nausea
  • vomiting
  • sensitivity to light
  • purplish skin rash

The health authority says meningococcal bacteria spreads person to person through close and direct contact (e.g., open-mouth kissing or sharing of drinking cups, eating utensils, vapes, etc).

While they continue to investigate the rise in cases, officials are encouraging those aged 25 and under to make sure they are up to date with routine meningococcal vaccines

For more information about invasive meningococcal disease and vaccination can be found at the KFL&A website.

More on Health
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices