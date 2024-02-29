Transport Canada issues over 20 vehicle recalls in 2 days. What to know

Send this page to someone via email

Transport Canada has issued over 20 vehicle recalls in the last five days, each highlighting a unique safety concern.

The bulk of the recalls occurred on Monday and Tuesday.

Below are the nine recalls from Tuesday.

The 2023 Ford Bronco was recalled due to the potential the left and right-rear quarter glass is not properly attached.

“As a result, the glass could become loose and separate from the vehicle,” Transport Canada said in its recall.

The recall only affects vehicles that have a hard top.

The 2023 and 2024 models of the Ford F-750 and Ford 650s were recalled due to the potential the parking brake handle could be released without pushing the release button, which would result in the vehicle moving unexpectedly. The recall only involves certain Super Duty incomplete vehicles, the recall stated.

Various models of the Paccar Kenworth truck dating from 2019-2024 were recalled due to the reservoir tank for the air brake system being too small, which could cause reduced braking in certain situations.

“Canadian regulations require enough air reservoir capacity to ensure the brakes work even with heavy use or when there is a partial loss of the air system,” the recall stated.

Fiat Chrysler recalled its 2023 and 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee due to the potential the steering knuckle may not have been manufactured properly, resulting in the ball joint not being installed correctly, which could lead to the ball joint separating from the knuckle and cause loss of vehicle control.

Toyota recalled its 2023 and 2024 Camry due to the head restraints on the second-row centre and/or right seat potentially not being properly welded, which could result in the head restraint moving or detaching from the seat in a crash.

Toyota also recalled its 2022-24 models of the Tundra, Sequoia and the Lexus LX 600 due to a problem with the transmission that could cause the vehicle to move forward when the driver is in neutral and the brakes aren’t applied. Only the Sequoia Hybrid model is affected by the recall.

Toyota recalled its 2023-24 Lexus ES 350, ES 300H, LS 500H, LS 500, LC 500H and LC 500 due to a software problem that could cause a delay before the rearview camera image displays.

“Canadian regulations require the rearview image to display within two seconds of shifting the transmission into reverse gear,” Transport Canada said in its recall.

Porsche recalled its 2023 911 Turbo, 911 Targa and 911 Carrera due to the rear passenger seat belts possibly containing defective automatic locking retractors that could result in the seat belts not properly locking to secure a child seat.

Keystone recalled its 2024 Springdale and Hideout RV trailers due to the possibility the propane cylinder holder may not have been welded properly, meaning the holder could fail and the cylinder could detach.

“A propane cylinder that detaches could create the risk of a fire or explosion,” the recall stated.

Monday saw even more recalls than Tuesday. Here are a few of them below.

Fiat Chrysler recalled its 2023-24 Jeep Grand Cherokee due to the possibility the high beam headlamps may not turn on if the light switch is set to “Auto.”

Mercedes-Benz recalled its 2023 and 2024 S-Class, EQS Sedan, EQS SUV, EQE Sedan, AMG GT, GLC Class, C Class, E Class, SL Class vehicles due to the possibility the 80 A fuse was not manufactured properly, which means it could overheat and fail.

“If this happens, there could be a sudden loss of power to the wheels,” the recall stated.

“This could also cause the instrument cluster not to work. A fuse and wiring that overheats can create the risk of a fire. A sudden loss of power to the wheels could increase the risk of a crash.”

Mercedes-Benz also recalled its 2024 GLE Class due to the accelerator pedal bracket potentially not having been welded properly, which could result in the pedal deforming or detaching. That could cause the accelerator pedal to stay applied and/or block the brake pedal.

Mercedes-Benz recalled its 2020-23 GLS Class and GLE Class due to a potential software problem that could cause the engine to stall during a downshift, causing a sudden loss of power to the wheels. The recall only involves vehicles with a V6 engine and nine-speed automatic transmission.

Forest River recalled its 2015, 2021 and 2022 Prime Time MFG Sanibel RV trailer due to certain fifth-wheel trailers being built with a pin box rated for 7,030 kg when it should have one rated for 8,165 kg.

“As a result, the pin box could be overloaded and fail,” the recall stated. “A pin box that fails could cause a trailer to detach from the tow vehicle and increase the risk of a crash.”

Honda recalled its 2024 Odyssey due to the possibility water could enter the steering gearbox assembly and cause the gears to corrode and stick together, resulting in a loss of steering control.

Many of the recalls state that vehicle owners should expect to receive a notification by mail from the manufacturer with information and instructions for the next steps. Many manufacturers also offer a search option for individual VINs so owners can see what recalls may be impacting their vehicles.

Additional recalls can be found here.