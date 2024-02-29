Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, Feb. 29

The Media School at Evan Hardy Collegiate, shelter locations in Saskatoon, and Gretel seeks a home in Adopt a Pet.
Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Feb. 29, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.
Media School at Evan Hardy Collegiate: Family Matters
An integrated program at Evan Hardy Collegiate introduces students to filmmaking.
The Media School teaches students about the film world, production and editing that could lead to a possible career in the film industry.
Chantal Wagner learns more about the Media School offered by Saskatoon Public Schools in Family Matters.
Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark opposes motion on shelter locations
Saskatoon city council passed a motion on Feb. 28 that calls for a buffer zone of at least 250 metres between emergency shelters and elementary schools.
However, Mayor Charlie Clark opposed the motion, saying he feels it will constrain the ability to find locations.
Clark joins Chris Carr to explain further his opposition to the motion, the need to address homelessness, and safety concerns.
Saskatoon SPCA seeks a home for Gretel: Adopt a Pet
Gretel is a nine-week-old mixed-breed puppy who needs a new home.
Jemma Omidian from the Saskatoon SPCA has Gretel’s story and the best type of home for her.
Omidian also looks at how the shelter is settling into its new location and some upcoming training programs.
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Feb. 29
Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, Feb. 29.
