Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Snow problem: Southern Manitoba looking at potential for another storm

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 29, 2024 10:39 am
1 min read
A grader plows a Winnipeg street.
A grader plows a Winnipeg street. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It’s not over yet: southern Manitoba may be facing another winter storm this weekend.

Weatherlogics president and chief scientist Scott Kehler says a Colorado low is expected to arrive early on Sunday, as the system moves up from the United States.

Kehler told 680 CJOB’s The Start that, at the moment, it’s looking like Winnipeg and the surrounding area will be hit with only a brief snowfall, with an estimated 10 to 15 centimetres of the white stuff, with the Parklands and Interlake regions getting hit slightly harder.

Story continues below advertisement

“This system may actually be coming more out of Wyoming — it’s still a little bit early to say, but that area,” he said. “The farther north the system tends to develop, usually that helps to make them a little bit quicker.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

While the coming storm means Manitobans should dust off their shovels — again — Kehler said there could be another wild-card factor that comes along with the precipitation.

Trending Now

“We’re getting into a little bit warmer time of year, so if this system does track just slightly farther to the west, we may end up in a little bit of a warmer flow from the south,” he said.

“That could bring us potentially a bit of rain as the system starts, or freezing rain. If that happens, it could cut into our snowfall amounts in the Red River Valley, but it’s all a bit preliminary as the storm is still several days away.”

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg councillor on changing budgetary practices when it comes to snow clearing'
Winnipeg councillor on changing budgetary practices when it comes to snow clearing
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices