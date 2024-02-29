Snow problem: Southern Manitoba looking at potential for another storm

Send this page to someone via email

It’s not over yet: southern Manitoba may be facing another winter storm this weekend.

Weatherlogics president and chief scientist Scott Kehler says a Colorado low is expected to arrive early on Sunday, as the system moves up from the United States.

Kehler told 680 CJOB’s The Start that, at the moment, it’s looking like Winnipeg and the surrounding area will be hit with only a brief snowfall, with an estimated 10 to 15 centimetres of the white stuff, with the Parklands and Interlake regions getting hit slightly harder.

🦁🌨 March Coming in Like a Lion – Colorado Low Forecast March is expected to come in like a lion across the eastern Prairies with a Colorado Low in the forecast for the end of this weekend. A large trough in the jet stream across the western US will spawn this low-pressure… pic.twitter.com/gqYzzrilSY — Weatherlogics (@weatherlogics) February 28, 2024

“This system may actually be coming more out of Wyoming — it’s still a little bit early to say, but that area,” he said. “The farther north the system tends to develop, usually that helps to make them a little bit quicker.”

While the coming storm means Manitobans should dust off their shovels — again — Kehler said there could be another wild-card factor that comes along with the precipitation.

“We’re getting into a little bit warmer time of year, so if this system does track just slightly farther to the west, we may end up in a little bit of a warmer flow from the south,” he said.

“That could bring us potentially a bit of rain as the system starts, or freezing rain. If that happens, it could cut into our snowfall amounts in the Red River Valley, but it’s all a bit preliminary as the storm is still several days away.”