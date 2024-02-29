‘Devastating’ floods leads to evacuations, street closures in Sussex, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

Streets are closed and some residents have been evacuated from their homes in the New Brunswick town of Sussex on Thursday, as heavy rains have led to significant flooding in the area.

In an update released early on Thursday, the town was said to have activated the highest level of its community disaster plan and were suggesting people to avoid travel in the area due to flooded roadways.

“We have evacuated 12 people as of 4:00 AM. Most impacted residents are requested to shelter in place,” a social media post from the town read, adding that about 190 millimetres of rainfall was measured at the Town’s Works Garage on Leonard Drive.

A warming shelter has been opened by the town at 1067 Main St. Residents experiencing power outages are being encouraged to use the facilities at the centre.

The town has been announcing street closures due to rising water levels throughout Wednesday night and into the morning.

Meadow Crescent, Stewart Avenue, Maple Avenue, Oak Court, Willow Court, and Birch Street were some of the 14 roads where travel has been brought to a standstill as a result of the flooding.

“These sites are closed to traffic and access around the site will be restricted,” the closure notices read.

At about 7:40 a.m., the town clarified that it will no longer be providing updates for individual street closures due to the amount of streets currently underwater.

“Traffic is not advised on most town streets at this time,” the update read, adding that first responders are out in the community and helping impacted residents.

Several roads in Sussex remain underwater due to flooding caused by nearly 200 millimetres of rain falling on Wednesday and into Thursday morning.

Tammy Scott-Wallace, MLA for the Sussex-Fundy-St. Martins riding, shared her thoughts online in response to the challenging conditions.

“Please check on your neighbours and loved ones as we face another devastating flooding event,” she said in a Facebook post.

“Thank you, town staff, firefighters and all others working through this night to help citizens in these terrible conditions.”

Fortunately for the town of about 4,300 people, the precipitation is forecast to come to a halt later this morning.

According to Environment Canada, about two to four millimetres of rain will persist before changing to snow and stopping altogether around noon — where a mix of sun and clouds will come out as the temperature is expected to drop to about minus 8 degrees Celsius.