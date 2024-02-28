St. Paul’s crowned high school hockey city champions once again

Send this page to someone via email

The St. Paul’s Crusaders are the champions of the Winnipeg High School Hockey League for the third time in the past four seasons.

The Crusaders claimed the league’s division one title with a 3-2 shootout win over the Westwood Warriors at the Seven Oaks Sportsplex to sweep the best-of-three championship series 2-0.

There was no scoring in the first two periods as all four goals were scored in the final frame, with the Warriors tying the game with under two minutes remaining.

After a scoreless 10-minute overtime period of 3-on-3 hockey, the Crusaders scored on all three shootout attempts to secure the championship.

Crusaders goalie Ben Muise allowed only one goal on four attempts in the shootout with his final save sealing the victory. He finished the game with 26 stops.

Noah Brigg and Davis Krut had the markers for St. Paul’s in the win, while Cole Warsaba and Carter Shabaga replied in the loss.

Westwood outshot St. Paul’s 26-22.

Game 2 of the final was much closer after the Crusaders posted a 5-0 shutout win in the series opener.

St. Paul’s lost last year’s final to the Garden City Gophers to prevent the three-peat. It’s the Crusaders 18th boys high school hockey title in school history and they’ve now hoisted the trophy in 15 out of the last 21 seasons.

Both teams advance to the Provincial AAAA Boys Hockey Championship which runs from March 8-11 at the Seven Oaks Sportsplex.