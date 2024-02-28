Menu

Canada

Louis Riel School Division proposes full-day kindergarten amid student surge

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted February 28, 2024 6:29 pm
1 min read
Consultations within the division are ongoing, with a vote on the budget coming March 12. View image in full screen
Consultations within the division are ongoing, with a vote on the budget coming March 12. Don Mitchell / Global News
The Louis Riel School Division in Manitoba is proposing full-day kindergarten across all of its schools in the fall as it grapples with an increase of almost 1,000 new students.

Division board member Chris Sigurdson says eight schools are currently participating in the pilot program with the full-day orientation and it has produced great results. However, to do it across the board he says requires an increase in regional property taxes.

$10-a-day daycare in Manitoba raising demand for staff and lengthening wait-lists

“The issue is, to not have any cuts, to not lay off any teachers, not get rid of any programs that our family and our community count on, we would need the 6.5 per cent increase,” he said.

While the changes will cost more, Sugurdson says it will help parents return to work, free up daycare spaces and provide more programming before and after class.

The proposed cost is currently a 7.5 per cent increase in property tax, which equates to about $170 a year for the average homeowner.

Consultations within the division are ongoing, with a vote on the budget coming March 12.

