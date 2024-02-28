Local youth chasing football dreams

Send this page to someone via email

Kaden Nagy has big dreams.

The 15-year-old Riffel student has the goal of one day playing in the National Football League.

Nagy plays defensive line in Regina Minor Football and aspires to be like some of the best in the world that currently play that position.

“I probably look up to players like Aaron Donald because he has a good work ethic, or TJ Watt because he always gives it his all,” Nagy said.

Nagy first fell in love with the sport after watching a Los Angeles Rams game back in 2015 with his dad Justin.

Kaden said he saw the Rams talented running back Todd Gurley and was hooked from then on in.

Justin is helping his son to realize his goal.

He is the executive director and a coach at the Wolverines football club and helps Kaden train and learn some of the techniques that a defensive lineman needs to make it to the next level.

“What we work on here at the facility is not to be tied up with the O lineman, so we really emphasize that first step or quick hands and the ability to move off that rush end,” Justin said.

Kaden has hit some snags on his journey. He wasn’t named to the provincial football under-16 team this year, but that has not phased him, only motivating him to work harder.

“He didn’t get discouraged. He actually used it as fuel in the belly to push on and become better or faster and try to make these other avenues for being a prospect or getting recognized,” Justin said.

And Kaden’s hard work has paid off. He has been selected to play in the Calgary Classic in June, put on by KJ Recruiting.

Kaden will get the chance to showcase his skills in front of a bevy of recruiters.

He also recently tried out for the TSN Prospects Game, which takes place in Ottawa, and is waiting to hear back.

“It would mean a lot to play in that game, especially because it’s broadcast on national television where people can watch it,” Kaden said.

Regardless, it will be a busy summer for Kaden, and his plan once fall hits is to try to crack the Riffel Royals roster.

“I’m going to try out for high school football and then hopefully get some scholarship offers to play college ball,” Kaden said.

Kaden mentioned that he wants to go south to play for a college in the United States after high school, but that staying in Canada is not out of the question.

Ultimately, it’s whatever can help him realize his dream of playing professional football.