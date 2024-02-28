Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Two males arrested after vehicle crashes into house

By Emily Passfield Global News
Posted February 28, 2024 4:04 pm
1 min read
The suspect vehicle came to rest against a house in the area of Churchill Avenue and Manitoba Street. The driver was arrested and charged with theft of a motor vehicle among other charges. View image in full screen
The suspect vehicle came to rest against a house in the area of Churchill Avenue and Manitoba Street. The driver was arrested and charged with theft of a motor vehicle among other charges. Ben Harrietha / 980CFPL
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two London males have been arrested following an armed robbery and property damage.

Yesterday around 5:50 p.m., London police received a call that a man had his delivery vehicle stolen at gunpoint at the 300-block of Calgary Street.

Shortly afterward, police received multiple calls from witnesses about the stolen vehicle colliding with buildings and public property in the east end of London.

The vehicle then crashed into a house at Churchill Avenue and Manitoba Street, causing significant property damage to a family home, but no injuries have been reported. The residents living at the home declined to comment.

Police arrived on scene and arrested the driver. A second involved male was located nearby. As a result, an 18-year-old male and 17-year-old male have been arrested and remain in custody.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The males have been jointly charged with theft of a motor vehicle and armed robbery.

Story continues below advertisement

The 18-year-old has been additionally charged with pointing a firearm and breach of recognizance. The 17-year-old male has been additionally charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assault and resisting arrest.

Police say the case has been reassigned to the gangs and street crime unit, and both males are scheduled to appear in court today.

View of the house from the East Lion’s field. View image in full screen
View of the house from the East Lion’s field. Ben Harrietha / 980CFPL
Tire marks from the vehicle in East Lions field. View image in full screen
Tire marks from the vehicle in East Lions field. Ben Harrietha / 980CFPL
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices