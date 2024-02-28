Two males arrested after vehicle crashes into house

Send this page to someone via email

Two London males have been arrested following an armed robbery and property damage.

Yesterday around 5:50 p.m., London police received a call that a man had his delivery vehicle stolen at gunpoint at the 300-block of Calgary Street.

Shortly afterward, police received multiple calls from witnesses about the stolen vehicle colliding with buildings and public property in the east end of London.

The vehicle then crashed into a house at Churchill Avenue and Manitoba Street, causing significant property damage to a family home, but no injuries have been reported. The residents living at the home declined to comment.

Police arrived on scene and arrested the driver. A second involved male was located nearby. As a result, an 18-year-old male and 17-year-old male have been arrested and remain in custody.

The males have been jointly charged with theft of a motor vehicle and armed robbery.

The 18-year-old has been additionally charged with pointing a firearm and breach of recognizance. The 17-year-old male has been additionally charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assault and resisting arrest.

Police say the case has been reassigned to the gangs and street crime unit, and both males are scheduled to appear in court today.

View image in full screen View of the house from the East Lion’s field. Ben Harrietha / 980CFPL