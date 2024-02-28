Menu

Crime

Ontario’s top court upholds life sentences for 2012 Eaton Centre shooter

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 28, 2024 1:19 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Jury finds Christopher Husbands guilty of manslaughter in Eaton Centre shooting'
Jury finds Christopher Husbands guilty of manslaughter in Eaton Centre shooting
WATCH: A jury has found Christopher Husbands guilty of two counts of manslaughter in connection with a 2012 shooting at the Toronto Eaton Centre. Caryn Lieberman reports – Feb 19, 2019
Ontario’s top court has upheld the life sentences for a man who opened fire in Toronto’s Eaton Centre mall in 2012, killing two people and leaving several others injured.

In a unanimous decision released today, the Court of Appeal for Ontario found there was “no basis for interfering” in the sentences handed to Christopher Husbands in 2019, which are to be served at the same time and come with seven years of parole ineligibility.

Husbands’s lawyers had appealed the sentences on several grounds, including that they were demonstrably unfit and that the trial judge had failed to properly apply the legal framework for considering social context such as anti-Black racism.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Husbands was found guilty in 2019 of two counts of manslaughter in the deaths of Ahmed Hassan and Nixon Nirmalendran.

He was also found guilty of five counts of aggravated assault, one of criminal negligence causing bodily harm, and one of intentionally discharging a firearm while being reckless as to the life or safety of another person.

Story continues below advertisement

It was his second trial in the case. In the first one, Husbands was found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder, as well as the other charges, but he successfully appealed and a new trial was ordered.

Click to play video: 'Eaton Centre shooter gets new trial after conviction overturned'
Eaton Centre shooter gets new trial after conviction overturned
