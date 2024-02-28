Former Blue Bomber Craig Roh, 33, dies of cancer

Send this page to someone via email

A former Winnipeg Blue Bomber has reportedly died of colon cancer at age 33.

Defensive lineman Craig Roh, a native of Scottsdale, Ariz., spent two seasons in blue and gold, in 2018 and 2019, after starting his CFL career with the B.C. Lions.

On Wednesday, Roh’s wife Chelsea said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that he had died after an 18-month fight with colon cancer on Monday, having initially been diagnosed in August of 2022.

This is @mrschelsearoh, Craig’s wife. I wanted to let all of his followers know that after an 18-month battle with Stage IV colon cancer, God brought Craig home on Monday, February 26th. Craig was not very public with his battle, as he truly just wanted to focus on bringing the… — Craig Roh (@craigroh) February 28, 2024

A GoFundMe campaign raising money for Roh’s medical expenses as well as for his wife and young son had eclipsed US$30,000 as of noon Monday.

In a post on X, Roh’s former teammate on the Bombers, Adam Bighill, called him “one of my closest friends”.

Craig was not only on of my closest friends, but was like family. My 💔 hurts so much for his family, & we have been hurting this whole 18 month journey. I could go on for hours of great things, but Craig was a devoted man of faith, & amazing friend. See below how you can help. https://t.co/o07EXgCpdR — Adam Bighill (@Bighill44) February 28, 2024

“I could go on for hours of great things, but Craig was a devoted man of faith, and an amazing friend,” Bighill said.