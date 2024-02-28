Menu

Sports

Former Blue Bomber Craig Roh, 33, dies of cancer

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 28, 2024 1:17 pm
1 min read
A former Winnipeg Blue Bomber has reportedly died of colon cancer at age 33.

Defensive lineman Craig Roh, a native of Scottsdale, Ariz., spent two seasons in blue and gold, in 2018 and 2019, after starting his CFL career with the B.C. Lions.

On Wednesday, Roh’s wife Chelsea said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that he had died after an 18-month fight with colon cancer on Monday, having initially been diagnosed in August of 2022.

A GoFundMe campaign raising money for Roh’s medical expenses as well as for his wife and young son had eclipsed US$30,000 as of noon Monday.

In a post on X, Roh’s former teammate on the Bombers, Adam Bighill, called him “one of my closest friends”.

“I could go on for hours of great things, but Craig was a devoted man of faith, and an amazing friend,” Bighill said.

