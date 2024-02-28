Edmonton man faces more than 40 charges after 3D firearms seized in cross-Canada investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A 29-year-old Edmonton man is facing more than 40 charges after 3D-printed firearms were seized following an investigation with ties to Quebec.

The investigation began in early 2023, when the Edmonton Police Service’s firearms investigation unit was notified by the Quebec provincial police’s firearms team that an Edmonton-based man was allegedly buying parts specifically for 3D-printed firearms from a Montreal supplier.

Police in Edmonton obtained a search warrant and the man’s house and vehicle were searched on June 20, 2023.

Police said they seized the following items:

a large commercial-grade 3D printer and firearm blueprints

devices that contained illegal computer code to print firearms frames/receivers

three loaded handguns

a homemade suppressor

16 privately manufactured Glock-style handguns

a steel privately manufactured firearm

27 high-capacity magazines

two prohibited semi-automatic firearms (believed to have been smuggled into the country from the United States)

Following a year-long national investigation into privately manufactured 3D-printed firearms dubbed Project Reproduction, Roy Evan Tucker was charged by Edmonton police on Feb. 13, 2024.

“3D-printed firearms are not new; however, this is the first significant seizure of them in the Edmonton area and the second-largest seizure part of Project Reproduction in Western Canada,” said Staff Sgt. Eric Stewart with the EPS’ guns and gangs section.

“The presence of a manufacturing operation suggests that the accused was preparing to traffic these firearms onto the streets of Edmonton. We are hopeful that by disrupting this operation it has decreased the prevalence of 3D firearms on city streets.”

Tucker is charged with 13 counts of firearms trafficking (manufacturing), 13 counts of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, possession for the purpose of firearms trafficking, four counts of possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm, nine counts of possession of a prohibited weapon/device and three counts of careless storage of a firearm.