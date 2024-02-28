Menu

Crime

Stony Mountain staff seize drugs, other contraband from maximum security unit

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 28, 2024 11:29 am
1 min read
Stony Mountain Institution. View image in full screen
Stony Mountain Institution. File / Global News
Correctional staff at Stony Mountain Institution seized contraband with an institutional value of more than $135,000 earlier this month, the Correctional Service of Canada said Wednesday.

Items seized on Feb. 19 from the maximum-security unit at the Manitoba prison included cocaine, a cell phone, and USB card readers.

The CSC said it uses ion scanners and drug-detecting dogs to search its facilities, inmates and visitors, in an effort to stop contraband from entering prison.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

They’ve also set up an anonymous, toll-free tip line at 1‑866‑780‑3784 for anyone who has information about potential security breaches at federal correctional institutions like Stony Mountain.

