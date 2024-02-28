Stony Mountain staff seize drugs, other contraband from maximum security unit

Correctional staff at Stony Mountain Institution seized contraband with an institutional value of more than $135,000 earlier this month, the Correctional Service of Canada said Wednesday.
Items seized on Feb. 19 from the maximum-security unit at the Manitoba prison included cocaine, a cell phone, and USB card readers.
The CSC said it uses ion scanners and drug-detecting dogs to search its facilities, inmates and visitors, in an effort to stop contraband from entering prison.
They’ve also set up an anonymous, toll-free tip line at 1‑866‑780‑3784 for anyone who has information about potential security breaches at federal correctional institutions like Stony Mountain.
