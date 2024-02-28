Stony Mountain staff seize drugs, other contraband from maximum security unit

Send this page to someone via email

Correctional staff at Stony Mountain Institution seized contraband with an institutional value of more than $135,000 earlier this month, the Correctional Service of Canada said Wednesday.

Items seized on Feb. 19 from the maximum-security unit at the Manitoba prison included cocaine, a cell phone, and USB card readers.

The CSC said it uses ion scanners and drug-detecting dogs to search its facilities, inmates and visitors, in an effort to stop contraband from entering prison.

They’ve also set up an anonymous, toll-free tip line at 1‑866‑780‑3784 for anyone who has information about potential security breaches at federal correctional institutions like Stony Mountain.

