Man leaves bank card in ATM, thousands stolen: Belleville police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a man had thousands of dollars stolen from his bank account after leaving his bank card in a Belleville, Ont., ATM late last year.

The crime of opportunity happened after the victim forgot his debit card in an ATM at a bank on North Front Street in November, police say.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

When the man returned, bank staff let him know his account had been accessed several times and more than $2,500 had been withdrawn.

Investigators were given surveillance video photos of a suspect this week, which were released to the public Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Const. Cory Mooney at cmooney@bellevilleps.ca.