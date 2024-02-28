Man leaves bank card in ATM, thousands stolen: Belleville police

Police say a man had thousands of dollars stolen from his bank account after leaving his bank card in a Belleville, Ont., ATM late last year.
The crime of opportunity happened after the victim forgot his debit card in an ATM at a bank on North Front Street in November, police say.
When the man returned, bank staff let him know his account had been accessed several times and more than $2,500 had been withdrawn.
Investigators were given surveillance video photos of a suspect this week, which were released to the public Wednesday.
Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Const. Cory Mooney at cmooney@bellevilleps.ca.
