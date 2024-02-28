Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man leaves bank card in ATM, thousands stolen: Belleville police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 28, 2024 11:08 am
1 min read
Police in Belleville released photos of a suspect Wednesday after they say a man had thousands of dollars stolen from his bank account after leaving his bank card in an ATM. View image in full screen
Police in Belleville released photos of a suspect Wednesday after they say a man had thousands of dollars stolen from his bank account after leaving his bank card in an ATM. Submitted/Belleville police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police say a man had thousands of dollars stolen from his bank account after leaving his bank card in a Belleville, Ont., ATM late last year.

The crime of opportunity happened after the victim forgot his debit card in an ATM at a bank on North Front Street in November, police say.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

When the man returned, bank staff let him know his account had been accessed several times and more than $2,500 had been withdrawn.

Trending Now

Investigators were given surveillance video photos of a suspect this week, which were released to the public Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Const. Cory Mooney at cmooney@bellevilleps.ca.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices