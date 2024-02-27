Menu

Canada

Sutherland Avenue in Kelowna to undergo lengthy closure

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 27, 2024 8:30 pm
1 min read
A map showing the section of Sutherland Avenue in Kelowna, B.C., that will undergo construction closure. View image in full screen
A map showing the section of Sutherland Avenue in Kelowna, B.C., that will undergo construction closure. City of Kelowna
A portion of a busy street in Kelowna, B.C., will undergo a lengthy closure for bike and pedestrian travel.

Starting this week, Sutherland Avenue between Ethel Street and Gordon Drive will undergo construction for the latest phase of the city’s ‘active transportation corridor.’

The city says the closure will run from Wednesday, Sept. 28 to summer, and that motorists are advised to take alternate routes when possible.

Construction hours will generally run Monday to Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., though work may take place outside of those hours.

“The street will remain accessible to residents of the area and emergency vehicles,” said the city.

The construction – which includes a 1.2-km bike path, new streetlights, crosswalks and intersection improvements — is also part of a larger project, which will see the corridor extend from Ethel Street to Burtch Road.

