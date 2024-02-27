Liberals’ bill to ban ‘scab’ workers heads to committee after unanimous vote

Send this page to someone via email

Conservatives have voted in favour of a bill that would ban replacement workers from being used during strikes and lockouts at federally regulated workplaces.

It’s the first time Pierre Poilievre’s party has taken a public position on the legislation.

Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan said before the vote that it would be a test of whether or not the Tories truly support labour rights.

Some union leaders have cautioned their members in recent months about supporting Poilievre, saying he borrows the language of the working class but represents a threat to workers.

The House of Commons voted unanimously this afternoon to send the bill to a committee for further study.

The legislation advances policy the NDP included in their political pact with the governing Liberals.