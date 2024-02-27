Kingston police search for break-in suspects in connection with January incident

Send this page to someone via email

Police are asking for help identifying three suspects in connection with a break-in at an office building in Kingston, Ont., last month.

Investigators say two men and a woman broke into the building in the 800 block of Princess Street in the early morning hours of Jan. 22.

They say the suspects attempted to break into private offices after accessing multiple floors in the building.

There has been no word from police on what, if anything, was stolen.

The first suspect is a woman with blond hair who was wearing a black winter jacket, black shoes with laces and thick white soles. She was carrying a green shoulder bag with orange lettering at the time of the break-in.

The second suspect is a man who was wearing a black ball cap, a hooded sweatshirt, a camouflage jacket and large beige mittens with white trim.

The third suspect is a man with brown facial hair who was wearing a dark-coloured winter jacket and a multi-coloured scarf around his neck.

Anyone with information is asked to email Const. Jason Lachapelle at jlachapelle@kingstonpolice.ca.

Tips can also be made anonymously by calling the Kingston police general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.