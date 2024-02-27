New pool, rec centre in Vernon increases in size

Send this page to someone via email

Bigger than originally planned.

When construction eventually starts on Vernon’s new pool and recreation facility, it will be larger than what was proposed two years ago.

Also bigger: the projected overall cost, with the city pledging up to $15 million to the original estimate of $121 million.

On Monday, city council approved the pool’s conceptual design, “which now includes several enhancements that were not included in the initial feasibility study design.”

Called the Active Living Centre, the multi-purpose facility will be 464 square metres (5,000 square feet) larger than the originally proposed size, with the new size coming in at 12,000 square metres (130,000 square feet).

The water side includes an aquatic centre with an eight-lane, 50-metre pool and two diving boards; a leisure pool; a tot slide; spray features; a lazy river; hot tubs; plus a sauna and steam room.

The facility will also include a fitness centre; a double gymnasium with multiple sports courts; a synthetic walking/running track; and eight multipurpose activity and program rooms.

View image in full screen An artist’s concept of what the gym courts will look like. City of Vernon

According to the city, in an October 2022 referendum, citizens voted 61 per cent in favour of borrowing $121 million to build the Active Living Centre.

Site construction is expected to start this summer, though the city says more design tweaking will occur in April, when the construction schedule and final cost are expected. The building should open sometime in the fall of 2026.

“Throughout the referendum process, council heard that the community wanted a fun family-friendly facility designed for individuals of all ages and abilities,” said Vernon’s mayor, Victor Cumming.

“Council has made the decision to invest up to $15 million, in addition to the budgeted $121 million, to facilitate these enhancements that are over and above what was proposed in the initial feasibility study design.”

View image in full screen A view of the pool’s swimming lanes. City of Vernon

The $15 million will come from the city’s reserve funds, plus possible grants if applicable.

Doug Ross, Vernon’s director of recreation services, said the facility will be made big enough to accommodate projected growth plus host swim meets and tournaments with space for spectators.

The city will also be hosting open houses this month and next.

Thursday, Feb. 29

Vernon Recreation Centre, 5-7 p.m.

March 23

Kal-Tire Place, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

March 24

Kal Tire Place North, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

April 20

Kal-Tire Place North, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More information about the Active Living Centre is available online at vernonalc.ca.