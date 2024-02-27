Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba police watchdog probes firing of ‘less lethal’ bean bag round during arrest

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 27, 2024 2:30 pm
1 min read
The Winnipeg police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. Drew Stremick / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The actions of Winnipeg police are under scrutiny after an armed and barricaded incident Monday afternoon on Worthington Avenue.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) is looking into the arrest of a 44-year-old man, which involved the firing a “less lethal” bean bag round after the man disregarded commands from officers, police said.

The incident took place around 12:25 p.m., when police were called to the scene to arrest a man wanted on multiple warrants.

Police said that the man initially refused to open the door and speak with officers, and that he fired a gun at officers from inside the residence. No one was hurt, but police called in the tactical and drone units.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

According to police, smoke was seen coming from the house about two hours later, and firefighters were called while officers continued trying to convince the man to come outside.

Story continues below advertisement

The man, who faces a number of charges, including five outstanding warrants, eventually left the house, but continued to disregard police, at which point the bean bag was fired. The man was arrested and taken to hospital for minor injuries, including smoke inhalation.

Trending Now

During the incident, a nearby school was put into a hold and secure as a safety precaution.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police chief talks about use of ‘less-lethal’ foam round in St. Boniface incident'
Winnipeg police chief talks about use of ‘less-lethal’ foam round in St. Boniface incident
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices