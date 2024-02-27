Manitoba police watchdog probes firing of ‘less lethal’ bean bag round during arrest

Send this page to someone via email

The actions of Winnipeg police are under scrutiny after an armed and barricaded incident Monday afternoon on Worthington Avenue.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) is looking into the arrest of a 44-year-old man, which involved the firing a “less lethal” bean bag round after the man disregarded commands from officers, police said.

The incident took place around 12:25 p.m., when police were called to the scene to arrest a man wanted on multiple warrants.

Police said that the man initially refused to open the door and speak with officers, and that he fired a gun at officers from inside the residence. No one was hurt, but police called in the tactical and drone units.

According to police, smoke was seen coming from the house about two hours later, and firefighters were called while officers continued trying to convince the man to come outside.

The man, who faces a number of charges, including five outstanding warrants, eventually left the house, but continued to disregard police, at which point the bean bag was fired. The man was arrested and taken to hospital for minor injuries, including smoke inhalation.

During the incident, a nearby school was put into a hold and secure as a safety precaution.