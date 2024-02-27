Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Woman, 3-year-old boy found dead in missing persons case: N.S. police

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted February 27, 2024 12:44 pm
1 min read
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Nova Scotia RCMP says the search for a toddler who went missing with a woman over the weekend has come to a tragic end.

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, the RCMP initially said the 36-year-old woman was found dead but the search for the toddler was continuing.

Just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, police said the boy was also found dead, close to the woman’s remains.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“At this time, the death is not believed to be suspicious in nature; however; the investigation is ongoing,” police said in a release.

“Our thoughts are with the child’s family at this difficult time.”

Trending Now

They were last seen on Ruth Falls Road in Ruth Falls in the Sheet Harbour area around 2 a.m. Saturday, and were believed to be on foot.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay said they were found on the shoreline of a body of water close to where they went missing.

He would not confirm the pair’s relationship, though posts on social media indicate they were mother and child.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices