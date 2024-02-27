Woman, 3-year-old boy found dead in missing persons case: N.S. police

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia RCMP says the search for a toddler who went missing with a woman over the weekend has come to a tragic end.

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, the RCMP initially said the 36-year-old woman was found dead but the search for the toddler was continuing.

Just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, police said the boy was also found dead, close to the woman’s remains.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“At this time, the death is not believed to be suspicious in nature; however; the investigation is ongoing,” police said in a release.

“Our thoughts are with the child’s family at this difficult time.”

They were last seen on Ruth Falls Road in Ruth Falls in the Sheet Harbour area around 2 a.m. Saturday, and were believed to be on foot.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay said they were found on the shoreline of a body of water close to where they went missing.

He would not confirm the pair’s relationship, though posts on social media indicate they were mother and child.