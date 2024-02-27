Woman, 3-year-old boy found dead in missing persons case: N.S. police

The Nova Scotia RCMP says the search for a toddler who went missing with a woman over the weekend has come to a tragic end.
Earlier Tuesday afternoon, the RCMP initially said the 36-year-old woman was found dead but the search for the toddler was continuing.
Just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, police said the boy was also found dead, close to the woman’s remains.
“At this time, the death is not believed to be suspicious in nature; however; the investigation is ongoing,” police said in a release.
“Our thoughts are with the child’s family at this difficult time.”
They were last seen on Ruth Falls Road in Ruth Falls in the Sheet Harbour area around 2 a.m. Saturday, and were believed to be on foot.
RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay said they were found on the shoreline of a body of water close to where they went missing.
He would not confirm the pair’s relationship, though posts on social media indicate they were mother and child.
Comments