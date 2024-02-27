2 teens rescued from Ajax pond after falling through thin ice

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police say two 14-year-olds are safe after they fell through thin ice on an Ajax pond on Monday.

Police said at around 4:20 p.m., officers responded to a water rescue near Mandrake Street and Doric Street.

Two teen boys had fallen through the ice but one of them was able to climb out of the water back onto the ice, police said.

The second teen was still stuck under water but was instructed by police, fire and nearby Good Samaritans on how to get himself out of the water and back onto the “fragile ice to safely crawl across its surface,” police said.

“This body of water had posted warning signs,” police said. “It is important to obey these signs and ensure children have an understanding that frozen water can be dangerous and even deadly.”

The boys were brought back to shore and were seen by paramedics. The two were taken to hospital for minor injuries, police said.

Police warned with a swing in temperatures this winter season that frozen water does not mean it holds weight and are advising residents to stay away from bodies of water.