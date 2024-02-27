School, bus cancellations across Southern Manitoba on Tuesday

Here’s a list of school, bus and other cancellations around Manitoba for Tuesday, Feb. 27, due to weather and dangerous winter driving conditions.
All schools are closed and buses are cancelled for the following school divisions:
- Hanover School Division
- Lord Selkirk School Division
- Red River Valley School Division
- Prairie Rose School Division
- Sunrise School Division
- Seine River School Division
- Evergreen School Division
- Lakeshore School Division
- Borderland School Division
- Interlake School Division
Division Scolaire Franco-Manitobaine closures:
- École Saint-Joachim
- École Gabrielle-Roy
- École Lagimodière
- École Réal-Bérard
- École Saint-Jean-Baptiste
- École Sainte-Agathe
- École Noël-Ritchot
- École Pointe des Chênes
- École Saint-Georges
- École Aurèle Lemoine
DSFM bus cancellations:
- Jours de Plaine (Laurier)
- École régionale Notre-Dame de Lourdes
- École Gilbert-Rosset (Saint-Claude)
Daycare closures:
- Gillis Play and Learn Centre
- Springfield Learning Centre at the Anola and Hazelridge sites
This list will continue to be updated.
