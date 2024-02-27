School, bus cancellations across Southern Manitoba on Tuesday

See more sharing options

Here’s a list of school, bus and other cancellations around Manitoba for Tuesday, Feb. 27, due to weather and dangerous winter driving conditions.

All schools are closed and buses are cancelled for the following school divisions:

Hanover School Division

Lord Selkirk School Division

Red River Valley School Division

Prairie Rose School Division

Sunrise School Division

Seine River School Division

Evergreen School Division

Lakeshore School Division

Borderland School Division

Interlake School Division

Division Scolaire Franco-Manitobaine closures:

École Saint-Joachim

École Gabrielle-Roy

École Lagimodière

École Réal-Bérard

École Saint-Jean-Baptiste

École Sainte-Agathe

École Noël-Ritchot

École Pointe des Chênes

École Saint-Georges

École Aurèle Lemoine

DSFM bus cancellations:

Jours de Plaine (Laurier)

École régionale Notre-Dame de Lourdes

École Gilbert-Rosset (Saint-Claude)

Daycare closures:

Gillis Play and Learn Centre

Springfield Learning Centre at the Anola and Hazelridge sites

This list will continue to be updated.