Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

School, bus cancellations across Southern Manitoba on Tuesday

By Sarah McCarthy Global News
Posted February 27, 2024 7:25 am
1 min read
An orange snowblower is seen removing snow from a city sidewalk. "Cancellations Around Manitoba" is written in large blue font on top of the image. View image in full screen
Schools and buses are closed in several school divisions around Manitoba on Tuesday due to weather conditions. Global Winnipeg
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Here’s a list of school, bus and other cancellations around Manitoba for Tuesday, Feb. 27, due to weather and dangerous winter driving conditions.

All schools are closed and buses are cancelled for the following school divisions:

  • Hanover School Division
  • Lord Selkirk School Division
  • Red River Valley School Division
  • Prairie Rose School Division
  • Sunrise School Division
  • Seine River School Division
  • Evergreen School Division
  • Lakeshore School Division
  • Borderland School Division
  • Interlake School Division

Division Scolaire Franco-Manitobaine closures:

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
  • École Saint-Joachim
  • École Gabrielle-Roy
  • École Lagimodière
  • École Réal-Bérard
  • École Saint-Jean-Baptiste
  • École Sainte-Agathe
  • École Noël-Ritchot
  • École Pointe des Chênes
  • École Saint-Georges
  • École Aurèle Lemoine
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

DSFM bus cancellations:

  • Jours de Plaine (Laurier)
  • École régionale Notre-Dame de Lourdes
  • École Gilbert-Rosset (Saint-Claude)

Daycare closures:

  • Gillis Play and Learn Centre
  • Springfield Learning Centre at the Anola and Hazelridge sites

 

This list will continue to be updated.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices