University of Guelph initiative raises $2.5 million for female student athletes

The University of Guelph’s She Got Game initiative has reached a financial milestone.

The post-secondary school has generated $2.5 million through the She Got Game fundraiser.

The fundraiser was created to ensure women receive equal access to athletic scholarships, as well as opportunities to develop and recognition.

The initiative was launched in 2018.

Scott McRoberts, director of athletics at U of G, said it took fundraisers six years to reach this goal.

“As we celebrate this first chapter in what will be a long history of She’s Got Game, we use this fundraising milestone as a landmark to celebrate how far we have come and the changes we have implemented, while understanding there is still more work to be done,” McRoberts said a news release on Monday.

On top of reaching its milestone, the athletics’ department has created policy changes through the campaign, raised awareness, and organized new events and programs to engage with the community.

Since its inception, the initiative has seen donations create over 50 scholarships, with more than 1,300 unique contributors.

McRoberts said the university hopes to continue fundraising for women’s sports through the initiative moving forward, attract the best and brightest student athletes and foster gender equity as they develop world class athletes, scholars and citizens.