Thrift stores no more? Saskatchewan inflation impacting second-hand market

Inflation has hit nearly every market and things are just not as cheap as they used to be, including at Regina’s thrift stores.

Traditionally viewed as one of the cheapest places in town to find things like clothing, the prices at thrift stores are on the rise.

Regina resident Kent Meier said the jump in clothing prices at places like Value Village has made him consider just spending the extra money for something new.

“It’s frustrating because you used to be able to find good clothing at good deals,” Meier said. “It’s used clothing, and it doesn’t have to be expensive. It feels like it’s more about profit.”

Shopper Tony Coch said he is noticing prices going up across the board, but it isn’t bothering him for one reason: “If the price is too high, I don’t buy it.”

Kristina Urquhart is the editor and founder of The Vintage Seeker, an online magazine and community that provides resources and insight for vintage dealers, independent resellers, thrifters and second-hand shoppers in Canada. She said the unfortunate reality is thrift stores can’t escape the reality of rising costs to employ staff, or cover things like building costs.

“It makes sense stuff would be a little bit more expensive than it was in the past,” Urquhart said. “However, some of these mark-ups we are seeing are just beyond what you could account for.”

According to Urquhart, the rise in prices also has to do with some stores now being for profit, rather than charity organizations like they might have been previously.

“They have to answer to shareholders and make more money every year,” Urquhart said.

“Historically thrift stores have been for lower-income populations. They are also used by people who just thrift as a source of enjoyment, a thing that they do for fun.”

Now, however, Urquhart said for-profit thrift stores are just another store, and not directly aligned with helping low-income families.

But she said it is important to note those stores still exist all over if you know where to look.

For example, the Log House Thrift Store in Regina has seen an increase in customers over the last few months as people search for low prices.

With all the inventory being entirely donated, general manager Dean Cox said they haven’t needed to raise prices.

“We put the thrift in thrift store, and we really try to do that,” Cox said. “We try to keep the ‘I need that’ items at a very minimal price.”

Cox said it is frustrating to see the prices at many stores go up, but there are still good deals out there if you know where to look.