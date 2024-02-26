Menu

Crime

Manitoba First Nations police investigating weekend dog attack

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted February 26, 2024 4:36 pm
A Manitoba First Nations Police Service patrol cruiser. View image in full screen
A Manitoba First Nations Police Service patrol cruiser. Global News / File
The Manitoba First Nations Police Service responded to what they said was a group of dogs attacking a woman in a First Nation community.

Police said they were called to the Waywayseecappo First Nation on Feb. 24, at around 4 a.m., for reports that a woman was attacked by a group of dogs on Procure Road. They said the woman, aged 22, had her clothing ripped away and sustained numerous dog bites.

She was able to scream for help, officials said. She was taken to Russell Health Care in Russell, Man.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police said they attended a residence on Feb. 25 where they located three of the dogs responsible. Two of the dogs were seized and another was put down.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waywayseecappo detachment at 204-859-5071 or MFNPS TIPS line anonymously at 1-833-978-0048 or email TIPS@mfnp.ca.

