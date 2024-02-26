Man sought after 2 children approached walking to school in Guelph: police

Guelph police say two children were approached by an unknown man on their way to school.
The two kids, aged 10 years old and 12 years old, were walking near Fife and Elmira roads around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
A man driving a white panel-style van made eye contact with the pair after stopping the vehicle and gestured to them to come to him, police said.
Investigators said the children told staff after they ran to school and their parents were notified as well.
Trending Now
Police said they received the report on Friday.
No physical description of the accused was provided.
The investigation remains ongoing.
More on Crime
- 16 charged, 18 arrested in major operation targeting organized crime in Quebec
- 3-year-old missing nearly a week as mom faces child neglect charge
- More than 70 per cent of people in jails awaiting bail or trial, report says
- Mom who left toddler at home for 10 days while on holiday pleads guilty to murder
Comments