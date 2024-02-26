Man sought after 2 children approached walking to school in Guelph: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say two children were approached by an unknown man on their way to school.

The two kids, aged 10 years old and 12 years old, were walking near Fife and Elmira roads around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

A man driving a white panel-style van made eye contact with the pair after stopping the vehicle and gestured to them to come to him, police said.

Investigators said the children told staff after they ran to school and their parents were notified as well.

Police said they received the report on Friday.

No physical description of the accused was provided.

The investigation remains ongoing.