Crime

Man sought after 2 children approached walking to school in Guelph: police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted February 26, 2024 12:07 pm
1 min read
Guelph police say a man driving a white van tried to approach two children while on their way to school on Wednesday morning. View image in full screen
Guelph police say a man driving a white van tried to approach two children while on their way to school on Wednesday morning. Guelph Police Service
Guelph police say two children were approached by an unknown man on their way to school.

The two kids, aged 10 years old and 12 years old, were walking near Fife and Elmira roads around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

A man driving a white panel-style van made eye contact with the pair after stopping the vehicle and gestured to them to come to him, police said.

Investigators said the children told staff after they ran to school and their parents were notified as well.

Trending Now

Police said they received the report on Friday.

No physical description of the accused was provided.

The investigation remains ongoing.

