IBL team says ‘time is right’ to expand ownership group in Guelph

The Guelph Royals of Ontario’s Intercounty Baseball League are looking to bring in new people to their ownership group.

Owner Shawn Fuller announced on the team’s website last Wednesday what he calls “a momentous advancement for the team’s future.” He also expressed his commitment to the organization.

Fuller has been the team’s sole owner since 2018 when the Royals returned to the IBL after previous ownership suspended operations during the 2017 season.

Following his announcement, Fuller told Global News he wants to take the team to the next level, something he can’t do on his own.

“Guelph has been an anomaly where I am the only owner in the IBL of that team,” said Fuller. “I think just about all the other teams have a group. I feel like the time is right for us to open up the opportunity for those in Guelph that may want to be part of the team.”

Royals manager Dino Roumel supports Fuller’s efforts.

“He’s done it solo for a number of years,” Roumel said. “It’s just with a young family, he would love to bring in a couple of partners with new fire and help with the sponsorship packages and game-day experience.”

One team in the IBL that saw success with a dedicated ownership group is the Barrie Baycats. It has been group-owned and operated, led by a board of directors since entering the IBL in 2001. During their existence, the Baycats have won several league championships including six straight between 2014 and 2019.

Most recently, the IBL’s Toronto Maple Leafs were sold to an ownership group led by Rob Godfrey, son of former Blue Jays president Paul Godfrey, after the team’s previous owner, Jack Dominico, passed away in 2022. The sale was facilitated by Cosmos Sports and Entertainment, the same organization that will be handling the Royals’ ownership expansion.

Roumel believes having a group of owners will not only improve the on-field product, but enhance the fan experience at the ballpark.

“It frees up a lot of time for everybody,” said Roumel. “It becomes a lot of fun to have a group of people there that travel with us and come to our home games.”

Those interested in becoming part of the Guelph Royals ownership group can email Cosmo Sports at guelphroyals@cosmossports.com.

“It all comes down to fit and finding somebody who has the same passion for baseball like myself … and all the other people in the organization,” Fuller said.

The Royals open the 2023 IBL season Fri. May 18 in Hamilton against the Cardinals. The home opener is Sat. May 18 versus Toronto at Hastings Stadium in Guelph.