Heavy wind gusts, snow expected at higher elevations in B.C. Sunday

Drivers at higher elevations in B.C. could experience poor visibility at times on Sunday, as strong wind gusts and heavy snowfall are forecast for some of the province’s mountain passes.

According to Environment Canada, the Okanagan Connector could see wind gusts of between 40 and 80 kilometres per hour.

“Strong winds coupled with flurries will cause near zero visibility at times, especially near the summit,” Environment Canada says.

A winter storm warning is still in effect for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt; Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass; Trans-Canada Highway – Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass; Highway 3 – Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass and Yoho Park – Kootenay Park.

“Heavy snow at times is expected through the day and this evening. With warm air in the valleys, lower elevations of the highway routes will be raining,” Environment Canada says.

During this period, the Coquihalla Summit could see anywhere between 30 to 40 cm of snowfall, while other areas listed could receive 20 to 30 cm. Heavy wind gusts accompanied by the snow could also make for limited visibility, and drivers are being urged to be prepared.

“Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions,” Environment Canada says.

“Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.”

Conditions are projected to improve by around midnight.