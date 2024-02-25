Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Heavy wind gusts, snow expected at higher elevations in B.C. Sunday

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted February 25, 2024 2:02 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: Feb. 24'
B.C. evening weather forecast: Feb. 24
Meteorologist Yvonne Schalle has the Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, forecast for Metro Vancouver and British Columbia.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Drivers at higher elevations in B.C. could experience poor visibility at times on Sunday, as strong wind gusts and heavy snowfall are forecast for some of the province’s mountain passes.

According to Environment Canada, the Okanagan Connector could see wind gusts of between 40 and 80 kilometres per hour.

“Strong winds coupled with flurries will cause near zero visibility at times, especially near the summit,” Environment Canada says.

A winter storm warning is still in effect for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt; Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass; Trans-Canada Highway – Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass; Highway 3 – Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass and Yoho Park – Kootenay Park.

Click to play video: 'Global Okanagan Weather: February 23, 2024'
Global Okanagan Weather: February 23, 2024
Trending Now

“Heavy snow at times is expected through the day and this evening. With warm air in the valleys, lower elevations of the highway routes will be raining,” Environment Canada says.

Story continues below advertisement

During this period, the Coquihalla Summit could see anywhere between 30 to 40 cm of snowfall, while other areas listed could receive 20 to 30 cm. Heavy wind gusts accompanied by the snow could also make for limited visibility, and drivers are being urged to be prepared.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions,” Environment Canada says.

“Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.”

Conditions are projected to improve by around midnight.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices