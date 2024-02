Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

They say Sierra Gomez-Hernandez was last seen at 8 a.m. on Feb. 9 in the 200 block of 27th St W.

She is described as five-foot-four in height, 130 pounds; her hair is dark brown with blonde tips.

Photo of missing 15-year-old from Saskatoon. Saskatoon Police

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or, in an emergency, dial 9-1-1.