Former Halifax Mooseheads player Jiri Suchy killed in car crash

Former Halifax Mooseheads hockey player Jiri Suchy has died following a motor vehicle collision, according to a social media post from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) team Sunday morning.

“Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones,” the Mooseheads said in response to the tragic news.

Suchy, 36, made a total of 118 appearances for the Mooseheads throughout the 2005-06 and 2006-07 seasons — tallying 10 goals and 26 assists during his two-year stint with Halifax.

He returned to his native Czech Republic following his time in Canada and continued his playing career for several years, bouncing between his country’s first- and second-tier leagues before playing in Slovakia and Germany.

It is with heavy hearts that we have learned of the passing of Jiri Suchy 🇨🇿 who tragically lost his life in a recent car accident. Jiri was a defenceman with the Mooseheads and played 118 games between 2005-07. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. 💔 pic.twitter.com/kKF59QlOWK — Halifax Mooseheads (@HFXMooseheads) February 25, 2024

An outpouring of messages appeared online from fans and former teammates alike.

“Jiri was such a super guy, always talked to him about everything, not just hockey,” one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, in response to the Mooseheads’ post. “If I had a son, I would want him to be just like Jiri. RIP Jiri, my condolences to his family and friends.”

Bryce Swan, a former winger who played alongside Suchy during his time in Halifax, paid tribute to the impact his old friend left on the ice.

“Hands down the hardest hitter I have ever played with. This hurts. RIP Such,” Swan wrote in a post on social media.