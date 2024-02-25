Teen arrested after Mississauga transit bus shot at with pellet gun

Send this page to someone via email

A teen boy was arrested Saturday afternoon after a Mississauga transit bus was shot at with a pellet gun, according to police.

Peel Regional Police said officers attended in the area of Thomas Street and Tenth Line at around 3:30 p.m. Feb. 24 for reports of a shooting.

Police said an occupant of a black sedan shot at the bus, breaking its windows.

No injuries were reported and police said no shell casings were located. Officers said at the time they believed the firearm used was possibly a BB gun.

On Sunday morning, Peel police confirmed to Global News that a pellet gun had been recovered and a male youth was arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.

Given that he is a youth, police said his name and other identifying details will not be released.