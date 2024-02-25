Menu

Crime

Teen arrested after Mississauga transit bus shot at with pellet gun

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted February 25, 2024 10:41 am
1 min read
A Peel Regional Police car is seen in Brampton, Ont., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. One person has been sent to hospital after a stabbing at a mall west of Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police car is seen in Brampton, Ont., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. One person has been sent to hospital after a stabbing at a mall west of Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. CLB
A teen boy was arrested Saturday afternoon after a Mississauga transit bus was shot at with a pellet gun, according to police.

Peel Regional Police said officers attended in the area of Thomas Street and Tenth Line at around 3:30 p.m. Feb. 24 for reports of a shooting.

Police said an occupant of a black sedan shot at the bus, breaking its windows.

No injuries were reported and police said no shell casings were located. Officers said at the time they believed the firearm used was possibly a BB gun.

On Sunday morning, Peel police confirmed to Global News that a pellet gun had been recovered and a male youth was arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.

Given that he is a youth, police said his name and other identifying details will not be released.

