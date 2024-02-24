Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Assiniboia RCMP search for missing 24-year-old woman last seen in Regina

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted February 24, 2024 7:11 pm
1 min read
RCMP badge.
RCMP badge. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP in Assiniboia are searching for a missing 24-year-old woman who was last seen in Regina.

On Friday at 6 p.m. police say they received word that Jayleen Mcnab had gone missing.

She was reportedly last seen by loved ones two weeks ago in Regina and police have been checking places she is known to frequent.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Mcnab is described as five-foot-three, 115 pounds with brown eyes and long black hair.

Police say they are currently trying to obtain a picture to better help in finding her.

Anyone who may have seen Mcnab is asked to contact Assiniboia RCMP at 306-642-7110 or submit an anonymous tip online.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Search continues for missing Vancouver Island woman'
Search continues for missing Vancouver Island woman
Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices