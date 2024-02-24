Assiniboia RCMP search for missing 24-year-old woman last seen in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Assiniboia are searching for a missing 24-year-old woman who was last seen in Regina.

On Friday at 6 p.m. police say they received word that Jayleen Mcnab had gone missing.

She was reportedly last seen by loved ones two weeks ago in Regina and police have been checking places she is known to frequent.

Mcnab is described as five-foot-three, 115 pounds with brown eyes and long black hair.

Police say they are currently trying to obtain a picture to better help in finding her.

Anyone who may have seen Mcnab is asked to contact Assiniboia RCMP at 306-642-7110 or submit an anonymous tip online.