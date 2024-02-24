Hundreds attend rally in Vancouver on 2-year anniversary of Russian invasion

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of supporters attended a rally in downtown Vancouver for the second anniversary of the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

People gathered at the Vancouver Art Gallery on the afternoon of Feb. 24.

“For two years Ukrainians have been fiercely fighting for independence and freedom,” said Olga Prodan, Ukrainian Canadian Advocacy Group’s president

“For two years our defenders have been making unimaginable sacrifices. For two years, Ukrainians and our supporters have transformed strength into action.”

Rally organizers said they also want to bring attention to the alleged kidnapping of thousands of Ukrainian children by Russians.

“These children are the present and future of Ukraine and must not be forgotten,” Prodan said. “They must be returned home. The world must do everything to guarantee their safe return.”

At the rally, dozens of children were present, holding signs about the missing Ukrainian children.

Natalia Kerechanyn, a Ukrainian rally attendee, said she moved to Canada in 2022 due to the invasion.

“I am here with my two daughters. We never planned to move anywhere,” she said. “We needed to move to make sure (our kids) stay safe. We are here in Vancouver because (Canadians) opened their doors to us.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is visiting Ukraine alongside international partners to reaffirm Canada’s ongoing and unwavering support for Ukraine.

As part of the visit, Trudeau and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a bilateral meeting to discuss the situation on the ground and Ukraine’s needs over the coming months. The two leaders signed a new, historic agreement on security cooperation between Canada and Ukraine to establish a strategic security partnership.

“When Putin ordered his tanks across the Ukrainian border, he thought Kyiv would fall, that President Zelenskyy would cave, that the free world would stand by. Two years on, Ukrainians are resolute as they defend democracy, freedom and their identity – and Canada’s support is unwavering,” Trudeau said.

“Today, standing shoulder to shoulder with our Allies and partners, Canada committed to further assistance, including military and humanitarian support, for Ukraine. We will stand with Ukraine with whatever it takes, for as long as it takes.”

Trudeau said Canada will provide $3.02 billion in critical financial and military support to Ukraine in 2024.