Politics

Alberta NDP leadership candidate to focus on climate change, drought

By Bill Graveland The Canadian Press
Posted February 24, 2024 2:01 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Political analyst weighs in on Alberta NDP leadership race'
Political analyst weighs in on Alberta NDP leadership race
WATCH ABOVE: (From Feb. 14, 2024) Three candidates have announced their intention to run in the New Democratic Party leadership race. The party has been defeated by the United Conservative Party in the last two elections. Political analyst John Brennan joined Global News at Noon to speak about the leadership race and the future of the party – Feb 14, 2024
A rookie legislature member for Alberta’s NDP is making a bid for the party’s top job, promising a campaign focused on climate change and drought.

“I think I’m going to garner support because I’m a new voice and my colleagues have already had their shot at being government,” Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse, 49, said in an interview with The Canadian Press.

“I bring a diverse perspective and a new energy, a new light to the party.”

Calahoo Stonehouse, a first-term member representing Edmonton-Rutherford, was to make her leadership bid official later Saturday at an event in Lethbridge, Alta.

She said the environment will be the centrepiece of her campaign, particularly drought concerns facing the province this spring and summer.

“How are we going to water our crops? How are we going to put out the forest fires?” she said.

“We know we’re expecting record numbers of forest fires again. So for me, it’s water, water, water. For me, it aligns with the world view — water is life.”

Edmonton MLA Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse is shown in a handout photo. View image in full screen
Edmonton MLA Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse is shown in a handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

Calahoo Stonehouse, who identifies as Mohawk and Cree from the Michel First Nation west of Edmonton, joins former deputy premier Sarah Hoffman, Calgary MLA Kathleen Ganley and fellow Edmonton MLA Rakhi Pancholi in the race.

All are vying to replace longtime leader and former Alberta premier Rachel Notley.

Notley announced last month she would be stepping down as leader once a replacement is picked June 22.

Calahoo Stonehouse said she’s had tremendous encouragement from across Alberta and hopes to tap into the province’s diverse population during her campaign.

Both Hoffman and Pancholi have been critical of the federal consumer carbon levy, suggesting there needs to be an alternative.

Calahoo Stonehouse agreed.

“Fundamentally, it could have been – should have been – something that worked. But the issue is it’s not reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” she said.

“We are not taxing industry at the levels that we should be.”

Click to play video: 'Former Alberta premier Rachel Notley stepping down as NDP leader'
Former Alberta premier Rachel Notley stepping down as NDP leader
© 2024 The Canadian Press

